On May 9, 2024, Debbie Pickle, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $39.61, totaling approximately $1,513,082.

Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) is a prominent player in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company operates an extensive pipeline system and is a key provider of infrastructure that connects natural gas and natural gas products to key markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,200 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has observed a trend of more insider sales than buys, with six insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest sale, Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $48.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.75, positioning it above the industry median of 11.27.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value suggests that Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, set at $31.81, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the current valuation metrics and recent trading history of Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial).

