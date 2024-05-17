SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results, Misses Earnings Expectations

Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges in Profitability and Margins

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $79.6 million, up 20% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $80.00 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $5.7 million from $4.3 million in Q1 2023, falling short of the estimated net loss of $2.20 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.12 per share, falling short of the estimated loss per share of $0.05.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to 16.3% from 24.9% a year ago, indicating a reduction in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Declined to $4.9 million from $8.1 million in Q1 2023, reflecting a decrease in operational efficiency.
  • Advanced Technology Services Revenue: Increased by 28% year-over-year to $61.2 million, highlighting growth in specialized services.
  • Wafer Services Revenue: Decreased by 44% to $10.0 million compared to the same period last year, showing volatility in this segment.
Article's Main Image

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 8, 2024, revealing its financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a prominent U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer, reported a seventh consecutive quarter of record revenue, showcasing a robust 20% growth year-over-year, achieving $79.6 million. However, the company faced a setback with a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.12 per share on a GAAP basis, and a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

1788993886543310848.png

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology is an independent, pure-play technology foundry that focuses on semiconductor development and manufacturing services. Leveraging a technology-as-a-service model, SkyWater collaborates with clients to co-develop process technology intellectual property (IP) that enables innovative microelectronics for various applications across aerospace, defense, automotive, bio-health, and industrial sectors.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The reported revenue of $79.6 million, though a record, fell slightly short of analyst expectations of $80 million. The gross margin declined significantly to 16.3% on a GAAP basis from 24.9% in Q1 2023. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a decrease to $4.9 million from $8.1 million year-over-year, reflecting operational challenges and increased costs associated with completing development milestones for a significant aerospace and defense program.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Despite the financial challenges, SkyWater reported several operational successes. The company highlighted its Advanced Technology Services (ATS) development revenue, which grew 28% year-over-year to $61.2 million. This growth was primarily driven by progress in multiple ATS programs within both the aerospace and defense and commercial end markets. Additionally, SkyWater's collaboration with Lumotive to produce optical beam steering chips for automated applications marks a significant transition from development to mass production.

Looking ahead, SkyWater anticipates continued revenue growth in 2024, driven by increased ATS development revenue and a record year for customer-funded capital expenditures. The company's revenue profile for the fiscal year suggests a decrease in contributions from legacy products, which could further streamline its focus on newer technology platforms.

Analysis of Financial Health

Examining the balance sheet, SkyWater's total assets stood at $312.281 million as of March 31, 2024, with a slight decrease from $316.756 million at the end of 2023. The total liabilities were reported at $252.880 million, showing a minor reduction from the previous period. This financial positioning indicates a stable yet cautious scenario, where managing operational costs and improving gross margins will be crucial for future profitability.

In conclusion, while SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT, Financial) continues to expand its revenue streams and innovate within the semiconductor industry, the company faces significant challenges in improving its profitability and managing increased operational costs. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SkyWater Technology Inc for further details.

