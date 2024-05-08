a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue and Earnings Expectations

Financial Performance Analysis and Future Outlook

41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $116.8 million, a decrease of 3.0% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $109.99 million.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $8.9 million, an improvement from the previous year's $9.6 million, but exceeded the estimated net loss of $7.00 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Recorded EPS of -$0.85, compared to -$0.89 in the same quarter last year, but did not meet the estimated EPS of -$0.74.
  • U.S. Net Sales: Increased by 6.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023, highlighting strong domestic market performance.
  • Active Customer Growth: Grew by 5.5% on a trailing twelve-month basis, indicating effective customer retention and acquisition strategies.
  • Inventory and Debt Management: Achieved a 19% reduction in inventory and a 22% reduction in debt year-over-year, strengthening the balance sheet.
  • Store Expansion: On track to open three new Princess Polly stores in key U.S. locations by the third quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The San Francisco-based online fashion retailer, known for its portfolio of next-generation fashion brands catering to Gen Z and Millennial consumers, reported a decline in net sales and a net loss, although with some strategic gains in specific market segments.

1788999607028707328.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

a.k.a. Brands reported a decrease in net sales by 3.0% to $116.8 million from $120.5 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decline was slightly below the estimated revenue of $109.99 million. The net loss improved slightly to $(8.9) million, or $(0.85) per share, compared to a net loss of $(9.6) million, or $(0.89) per share in Q1 2023. Despite this, the performance fell short of the estimated earnings per share of -$0.74.

The company's U.S. net sales showed a growth of 6.2%, and active customer growth was up by 5.5% year-over-year, indicating a strong market presence and customer retention in the U.S. However, adverse macroeconomic conditions in Australia and New Zealand impacted the average order value, contributing to the overall sales decline.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, a.k.a. Brands made significant strides in inventory and debt management, reducing inventory by 19% and debt by 22% compared to Q1 2023. These actions have strengthened the balance sheet and positioned the company for more sustainable growth. The company also highlighted the expansion of its brand presence, with Princess Polly set to open three new stores in major U.S. locations, and Petal & Pup expanding its distribution on Nordstrom's website.

Financial Statements Insights

The gross margin slightly decreased to 56.2% from 56.9% in the previous year. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales increased slightly, indicating higher cost pressures, while general and administrative expenses decreased both in absolute terms and as a percentage of net sales, reflecting effective cost management strategies.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million, or 0.7% of net sales, a decrease from $2.2 million, or 1.8% of net sales in the first quarter of 2023. This decline underscores the ongoing challenges in operational efficiency and market conditions.

Outlook and Analyst Expectations

For Q2 2024, a.k.a. Brands anticipates net sales between $133 million and $138 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. For the full year, the company now expects net sales between $545 million and $555 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $17 million and $19 million. These projections reflect the company's strategic initiatives aimed at expanding market reach and improving profitability amidst challenging economic conditions.

Conclusion

While a.k.a. Brands faces headwinds from macroeconomic factors and a competitive retail environment, its focus on strategic growth areas, particularly in the U.S. market, and effective cost management may provide pathways to improved performance. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company's strategic initiatives unfold in the coming quarters.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp for further details.

