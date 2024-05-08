Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Financial Overview

Insight into Braemar's Financial Health and Strategic Moves

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $3.5 million for the quarter, surpassing the estimated net loss of $5.64 million.
  • Revenue: Total hotel revenue reached $219.08 million, exceeding the estimated $210.68 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.05 per diluted share, outperforming the estimated EPS of -$0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Amounted to $66.2 million for the quarter, indicating robust operational performance.
  • Comparable Hotel EBITDA: Stood at $71.0 million, reflecting stable earnings from hotel operations.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share, aligning with ongoing shareholder returns.
  • Liquidity Position: Ended the quarter with $137.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, alongside $82.4 million in restricted cash.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on luxury hotels and resorts, presented a mixed financial picture with several strategic developments aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Company Overview

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc operates primarily in the luxury segment of the hospitality market, owning properties in key U.S. states and territories. The company's portfolio includes high-end brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Ritz-Carlton, among others. Revenue streams are generated from rooms, food and beverage, and other hotel services.

Financial Performance

The first quarter of 2024 saw Braemar reporting a net income of $3.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, a figure that aligns closely with analyst expectations of a $0.09 loss per share. Total revenue for the quarter stood at $219.08 million, significantly surpassing the estimated $210.68 million. This performance indicates a resilient operational strategy despite minor declines in Comparable Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) by 0.2% and Average Daily Rate (ADR) by 1.0%, while occupancy saw a slight increase of 0.8%.

Strategic Financial Management

Braemar's strategic financial activities included extending mortgage loans on key properties like the Pier House Resort & Spa and the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas. Notably, the company also announced the sale of the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines for $165 million, a move expected to optimize its asset portfolio and improve liquidity. Additionally, the company has paid off a $30 million mortgage loan on the Cameo Beverly Hills and announced plans for a $50 million share buyback and preferred share redemption program.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of March 31, 2024, Braemar reported having $137.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, with an additional $82.4 million in restricted cash. The quarter also saw capital expenditures of $23.3 million, directed towards maintaining and enhancing property values.

Debt Management

The company's net debt to gross assets ratio was 39.6%, reflecting a balanced approach to leverage and financial stability. The total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of 7.8%, with 77% of the debt effectively fixed, mitigating risks associated with interest rate fluctuations.

Dividend Declaration

Reflecting confidence in its financial stability, Braemar declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for Q2 2024, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Richard J. Stockton, President and CEO of Braemar, expressed optimism about the company's positioning for both short-term and long-term performance. The planned strategic sales and proactive debt management are expected to bolster financial flexibility and shareholder returns.

In summary, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's first quarter of 2024 illustrates a strategic approach to navigating the complexities of the luxury hotel market, with focused efforts on optimizing its portfolio and maintaining robust financial health. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to potential benefits from the company's strategic initiatives and stable dividend payouts.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.