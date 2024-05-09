eGain Corp (EGAN) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates, Achieves Profitability

Insights into eGain's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $22.35 million for the quarter, falling short of the estimated $22.81 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $1.49 million, falling short of the estimated $2.07 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.05, below the estimated $0.07.
  • Subscription Revenue: Totaled $20.32 million, indicating a slight decrease from the previous year's $20.98 million.
  • Professional Services Revenue: Remained stable at $2.03 million, nearly unchanged from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Turned positive at $938,000 compared to a loss of $512,000 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income Growth: Marked a significant improvement to $1.49 million from a loss of $372,000 year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which concluded on March 31, 2024. The company, known for its innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for customer engagement, released these details through its 8-K filing. Despite facing challenges in revenue realization from its Cisco OEM agreement, eGain reported a growth in profitability and a robust operating cash flow for the quarter.

Company Overview

eGain Corp automates customer engagement with its cutting-edge SaaS platform, integrating deep digital, AI, and knowledge capabilities. Operating primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, eGain has a significant client base in North America and caters to various sectors including financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The third quarter saw eGain continuing its momentum in acquiring new logos, a testament to the appeal of its AI-driven offerings like AssistGPT™. CEO Ashu Roy highlighted a 50% year-over-year growth in new logo acquisition. However, total revenue for the quarter was reported at $22.35 million, a slight decline from the $23.013 million recorded in the same quarter the previous year, and below the analyst estimate of $22.81 million.

Profitability and Cash Flow Highlights

Despite the revenue shortfall, eGain achieved enhanced profitability and solid operating cash flow. The net income stood at $1.493 million, a significant improvement compared to a loss of $372,000 in the prior year's quarter. This profitability reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) were $0.05, aligning with the estimated EPS of $0.07 when adjusted for non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet and Future Guidance

As of March 31, 2024, eGain reported total assets of $120.324 million and total liabilities of $56.463 million. Looking ahead, for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024, eGain anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability.

Strategic and Operational Insights

The company's focus on expanding its AI and knowledge capabilities is evident from its new customer wins and product enhancements. However, the timing of revenue recognition, particularly from large contracts like the Cisco OEM agreement, poses a challenge and impacts quarterly revenue figures. This aspect underscores the need for eGain to diversify and stabilize its revenue streams.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

While eGain's profitability in the third quarter is commendable, the revenue miss might concern investors looking for consistent top-line growth. The company's strategic focus on AI-driven solutions and customer acquisition is promising, but realization of revenue from these areas will be crucial for sustained financial health and investor confidence.

eGain remains a key player in the SaaS market, with its innovative solutions positioned to meet the evolving needs of digital customer engagement. The upcoming quarters will be critical for the company to demonstrate its ability to convert its technological and market opportunities into consistent revenue growth and profitability.

For more detailed financial analysis and future updates on eGain Corp, visit the "Investor relations" section of their website at www.egain.com or follow their earnings discussions through scheduled teleconferences and webcasts.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from eGain Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.