Saga Communications Inc Reports Q1 2024 Results: A Challenging Quarter

Performance Misses Analyst Expectations Amidst Revenue Decline and Increased Expenses

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $24.7 million, down 2.5% from $25.3 million in the previous year, slightly above estimates of $24.3 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded a net loss of $1.6 million, a significant decline from a net income of $920 thousand last year, significantly above the estimated net loss of $0.2 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted loss per share was $0.25, compared to earnings of $0.15 per share in the prior year.
  • Operating Loss: Posted an operating loss of $2.4 million, a stark contrast to an operating income of $905 thousand in the same period last year.
  • Dividends: Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a variable dividend of $0.60 per share, totaling approximately $5.4 million in dividends for the quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: Capital spending decreased to $1.1 million from $1.4 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $20.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $27.3 million at the end of the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

Saga Communications Inc (SGA, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 9, 2024, revealing a challenging first quarter for the year. The broadcast company, known for operating top billing radio stations in mid-sized markets, reported a decrease in net revenue and a significant increase in operating expenses, leading to an operating loss for the quarter.

1789004883731574784.png

The company's net revenue declined by 2.5% to $24.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $25.3 million for the same period last year. This performance fell short of the estimated revenue of $24.3 million. Station operating expenses rose by 5.9% to $23.0 million, contributing to an operating loss of $2.4 million, a stark contrast to the operating income of $905 thousand reported in the first quarter of the previous year. The diluted loss per share was $0.25, significantly diverging from the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $0.00.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The quarter included a $971 thousand non-cash write-off related to the sale and abandonment of non-productive broadcast assets/licenses, which impacted the overall financial results. Despite these challenges, Saga Communications continued its commitment to shareholder returns, paying a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a variable dividend of $0.60 per share during the quarter.

The balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, shows $28.8 million in cash and short-term investments, a decrease from $23.7 million as of May 6, 2024. The company anticipates capital expenditures to be between $5.0 million and $5.5 million for the year 2024. These figures underscore the financial pressures and strategic financial management the company is focusing on in response to the challenging economic environment.

Operational and Strategic Insights

Saga's management has emphasized its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet while returning value to shareholders. This approach is reflected in their ongoing dividend payments and the consideration of special cash dividends and stock buybacks in the future. The company's operational strategy, focusing on both traditional broadcasting and expanding into digital and e-commerce initiatives, illustrates its efforts to diversify revenue streams and adapt to the evolving media landscape.

Furthermore, the use of non-GAAP financial measures such as station operating income and trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA provides additional insights into the company's operational effectiveness and financial health. These measures help in assessing individual station performance and overall operational efficiency, which are crucial for strategic decision-making and investor assessments.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2024 has been challenging for Saga Communications, marked by a revenue decline and increased operational costs that have led to a net loss. However, the company's proactive financial strategies and operational adjustments highlight its resilience and commitment to navigating through economic uncertainties. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Saga adapts to these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

For a detailed analysis and future updates on Saga Communications Inc, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Saga Communications Inc for further details.

