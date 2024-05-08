Markforged Holding Corp (MKFG) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses, Net Loss Widens

Despite Challenges, Company Maintains 2024 Guidance and Highlights New Product Launch

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $20.5 million, just above the estimated $20.45 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $35.9 million, significantly above the estimated loss of $12.84 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 49.3% from 48.1% year-over-year, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.3%.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $47.2 million, including a $17.3 million accrual for litigation, up from $33.1 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $107.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $116.9 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Reiterates guidance with expected revenue between $95 million and $105 million, and non-GAAP gross margins between 48% and 50%.
  • New Product Shipment: Began shipping the FX10, a next-generation 3D printer, with positive initial market feedback.
On May 8, 2024, Markforged Holding Corp (MKFG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, known for its innovative 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers, reported a revenue of $20.5 million, falling short of the previous year's $24.1 million and slightly above the estimated $20.45 million. The net loss significantly deepened to $35.9 million from $19.0 million in Q1 2023.

Company Overview

Markforged transforms manufacturing with its intuitive additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, which integrates hardware, software, and materials. Serving industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense, the company primarily operates across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas being its largest market.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The reported quarter saw a decrease in revenue, primarily attributed to global capital expenditure challenges in the manufacturing sector. However, Markforged achieved a notable gross margin improvement, reporting a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.3%, up from 49.3% in Q1 2023. This margin enhancement reflects the company’s focus on operational efficiencies and cost control measures.

Operating expenses surged to $47.2 million, significantly impacted by a $17.3 million accrual related to a litigation judgment with Continuous Composites. Excluding this, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $24.1 million from $26.7 million, indicating effective cost management. The company also improved its cash position, ending the quarter with $107.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, though slightly down from $116.9 million at the end of 2023.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

During the quarter, Markforged began shipping its next-generation 3D printer, the FX10, which has been well-received in the market. This product is expected to drive revenue growth in the latter half of the year. Despite the current economic headwinds, Markforged reiterated its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $95 to $105 million, expecting mid-single-digit growth quarter-over-quarter in Q2.

The company remains embroiled in a patent litigation with Continuous Composites, with a recent jury verdict awarding $17.3 million in damages against Markforged. The company is seeking to overturn this verdict and is exploring all available options, including an appeal.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Shai Terem expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stating,

We started 2024 with strong execution, setting a solid foundation for the year ahead... The market response to our newest product has been very encouraging and we are optimistic about the opportunities the FX10 will bring in the second half as we accelerate deliveries."

Investor and Analyst Information

Markforged will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these results further. Interested parties can access more details on the company’s investor relations website.

Overall, while Markforged faces challenges, particularly from litigation and global economic conditions, its strategic product launches and focus on operational efficiency provide a pathway for potential recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Markforged Holding Corp for further details.

