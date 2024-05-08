On May 8, 2024, David Fischer, Director at Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial) is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,800 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys at Balchem Corp.

Shares of Balchem Corp were priced at $152.98 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $5.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 44.19, which is above both the industry median of 24.47 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Balchem Corp is $143.63, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor reflecting past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Balchem Corp.

