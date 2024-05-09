On May 9, 2024, Mark Harris, Chief Financial Officer of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a larger trend observed over the past year, where Mark Harris has sold a total of 13,000 shares.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, a global executive search and consulting firm, operates in the recruitment of senior-level executives and the provision of leadership advisory services. The company's shares were trading at $31.77 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $672.651 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc stands at 12.98, which is below both the industry median of 18.13 and the company's historical median. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $30.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc reveals no insider purchases in the past year, with two insider sales recorded during the same period.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide shareholders and potential investors with critical data points for monitoring the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

