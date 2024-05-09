On May 9, 2024, Corinna Lathan, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 1,901 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,501 shares and has not purchased any shares.

PTC Inc (PTC, Financial) specializes in digital transformation solutions that help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software, among other digital solutions.

Shares of PTC Inc were priced at $179.39 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $21.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 75.31, which is above both the industry median of 27.5 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value of $151.01 is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for PTC Inc, there have been no insider purchases and 35 insider sales over the past year. This trend in insider activity can provide context to the recent transactions by Corinna Lathan.

For more detailed information, the SEC Filing provides specifics of the transaction.

