On May 9, 2024, Robert Bailenson, Chief Operating Officer of Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through its subsidiaries, offering financial guaranty insurance that insures municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of U.S. political subdivisions, as well as bonds issued by non-U.S. entities.

The shares were sold at a price of $79.94, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,398,200. This sale occurred when the stock had a market cap of approximately $4.31 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 6.16, which is lower than the industry median of 12.1.

The GF Value of the stock is $80.62, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells at Assured Guaranty Ltd, indicating a trend of insider selling activities.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

