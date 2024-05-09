On May 9, 2024, Laura Bieling, the Chief Accounting Officer of Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO, Financial), sold 3,901 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,901 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd provides credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and infrastructure markets. This includes insurance on municipal bonds and on debt obligations issued to finance projects in various sectors.

The shares were sold at a price of $79.93, valuing the transaction at approximately $311,693.73. Following this transaction, the market cap of Assured Guaranty Ltd stands at $4.31 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 6.16, which is lower than the industry median of 12.1. This ratio is also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Assured Guaranty Ltd's stock is estimated at $80.62, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The insider transaction history for Assured Guaranty Ltd shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 9 insider sells during the same period.

This sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend of insider transactions at Assured Guaranty Ltd, where more insiders have chosen to sell shares rather than purchase them over the past year.

