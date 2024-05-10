On May 10, 2024, Robert Lewis, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Administration, sold 30,000 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $47.08 per share.

Silgan Holdings Inc is a supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The company operates in three segments: metal containers, closures, and plastic containers. It manufactures steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food as well as general line products. The company also produces metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products.

Over the past year, Robert Lewis has sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Silgan Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells.

The shares of Silgan Holdings Inc were trading at $47.08 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $5.108 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.79, which is below the industry median of 17.84.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc is $46.48, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

