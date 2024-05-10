On May 10, 2024, Jay Martin, Senior Vice President of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial), executed a sale of 43,158 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial) is a supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The company operates in three segments: metal containers, closures, and plastic containers. It manufactures steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, as well as general line products. The company also produces metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 43,158 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys at Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial).

On the date of the sale, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial) were priced at $46.79. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.79, which is below the industry median of 17.84.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $46.48, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

