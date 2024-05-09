Director Thomas Gilligan Sells Shares of KB Home (KBH)

On May 9, 2024, Thomas Gilligan, Director at KB Home (KBH, Financial), executed a sale of 3,914 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

KB Home (KBH, Financial) is a well-known homebuilding company in the United States. It constructs and sells a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. These homes are designed primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult buyers.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for KB Home (KBH, Financial) over the past year indicates a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Thomas Gilligan, has sold a total of 3,914 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

On the valuation front, KB Home (KBH, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $5.32 billion as of the latest trading price of $70.48. The price-earnings ratio stood at 9.54, below both the industry median of 11.075 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $70.48 compares to a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $51.17, indicating a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.38. This suggests that KB Home (KBH, Financial) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

