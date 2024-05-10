On May 10, 2024, Director Evan Behrens of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY, Financial) sold 4,125 shares of the company stock. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,625 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The company provides financial advisory, capital raising services, and related brokerage services. It caters to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses, and institutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc were priced at $43.65, resulting in a market cap of approximately $452.513 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.81, which is below the industry median of 19.23.

The GF Value of the stock is $47.07, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This suggests that Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The insider transaction history for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with two insider sells during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

