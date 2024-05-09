On May 9, 2024, Michael Hutchinson, Chief Customer Officer of Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial), sold 18,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,500 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial) specializes in database and analytics-related software, products, and services. The company helps organizations to collect, integrate, and analyze data, providing analytical solutions for better decision making.

Shares of Teradata Corp were priced at $32.96 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 78.62, significantly above both the industry median and its historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Teradata Corp is estimated at $45.56 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The insider transaction history for Teradata Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

This recent sale by Michael Hutchinson continues the trend of insider selling at Teradata Corp, providing investors with insights into the internal actions of the company's high-level executives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.