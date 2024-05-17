Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer of Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD, Financial), sold 20,222 shares of the company on May 9, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 10, 2024, as per the SEC Filing.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD, Financial) focuses on the development of therapies for inflammatory diseases. The company's approach includes targeting pathways that are critical in the inflammatory process, aiming to provide treatments that are both effective and safe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,780 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been five insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD, Financial) were trading at $12.18 each. This pricing sets the company's market cap at approximately $485.005 million.

This insider transaction provides investors with a snapshot of recent activities within Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD, Financial) and may be a point of consideration in their investment decisions.

