On May 9, 2024, Avi Zeevi, Director at Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), executed a sale of 94,342 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 394,342 shares and has not made any purchases.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial services company, providing online money transfer and digital payment services. The company facilitates cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for small and medium-sized businesses, online sellers, freelancers, and others.

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc were priced at $5.9 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.18 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.60, below both the industry median of 27.5 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Payoneer Global Inc is $6.29 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with 27 insider sells recorded over the same period.

This recent transaction by the insider reflects ongoing activity in the selling pattern, contributing to the broader insider trend observed at Payoneer Global Inc.

