On May 9, 2024, Scott Deangelo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial), sold 19,687 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Allegiant Travel Co operates as a leisure travel company, providing travel services and products directly to consumers. The company focuses on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations such as Las Vegas, Orlando, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,074 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Allegiant Travel Co were priced at $53.68. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $974.33 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Allegiant Travel Co stands at 16.91, which is above both the industry median of 14.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Allegiant Travel Co is $138.81 per share, suggesting that the stock's current price of $53.68 represents a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

