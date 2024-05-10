On May 10, 2024, WILSON ROBERT PAUL III, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial), sold 4,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial) operates as an integrated travel company. The company focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The business model includes the sale of air travel, hotel bookings, and other related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,600 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Allegiant Travel Co were priced at $54, resulting in a market cap of approximately $974.333 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.91, which is above both the industry median of 14.72 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Allegiant Travel Co is estimated at $138.81 per share, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting caution from potential investors.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might reflect personal financial management decisions rather than a commentary on the company's future prospects. Investors are advised to consider broader market conditions and additional data when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.