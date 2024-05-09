On May 9, 2024, Edward Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 263,772 shares and has not made any purchases.

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) specializes in software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. The company's solutions include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment, as well as software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

On the date of the sale, shares of Extreme Networks Inc were priced at $10.63. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.404 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, based on a GF Value of $14.71.

The valuation metrics for Extreme Networks Inc include various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These are adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Extreme Networks Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 10 insider sales and no insider buys.

The image above displays the trend in insider transactions, indicating a possible preference for selling over buying among the insiders during the period.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock’s valuation, suggesting that Extreme Networks Inc is currently trading below its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

