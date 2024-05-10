On May 10, 2024, Richard Martucci, the Interim Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,780 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) specializes in manufacturing and selling a variety of lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a wide range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications.

The shares were sold at a price of $53.61, valuing the transaction at approximately $310,372. This sale has contributed to the total of 13,031 shares sold by the insider over the past year, with no shares purchased in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) indicates a trend with 1 insider buy and 30 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $8.19 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $53.02, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

