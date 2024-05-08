On May 8, 2024, Deanna Lund, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced defense technology, unmanned systems, satellite communications, and security systems. The company supports U.S. national security priorities and commercial enterprises.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 139,116 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were priced at $20, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 35.44 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $18.79, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.