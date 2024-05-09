On May 9, 2024, Joyce Mullen, the CEO of Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Insight Enterprises Inc specializes in providing information technology hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services to clients globally. The company helps organizations manage their IT requirements with effective solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

The shares were sold at a price of $201.08, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,010,800. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and five insider sells at Insight Enterprises Inc. This trend in insider activity can be visualized in the following chart:

The market cap of Insight Enterprises Inc is currently $6.72 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.95, which is above both the industry median of 24 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Insight Enterprises Inc is estimated at $104.80 per share, making the current price of $201.08 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into executive sentiment at Insight Enterprises Inc.

