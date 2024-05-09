On May 9, 2024, Akash Palkhiwala, the CFO & COO of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) is a leading developer and innovator in wireless technology, including the development of chips for mobile phones and other devices. The company is known for its contributions to the development of 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies.

On the date of the sale, shares of Qualcomm Inc were priced at $180.69, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $203.2 billion. This pricing places the stock's price-earnings ratio at 24.47, which is below the industry median of 31.66.

The GF Value of Qualcomm Inc is estimated at $137.80, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The insider transaction history for Qualcomm Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 24 insider sells recorded in the same period.

This recent transaction by the insider continues the trend of sales without any corresponding insider purchases, which could be of interest to current and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.