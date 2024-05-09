On May 9, 2024, Anne Arvia, a Director at GATX Corp (GATX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

GATX Corp specializes in leasing transportation assets, primarily in the rail industry. The company owns fleets of railcars and is involved in leasing and managing these assets to various clients across industries.

The shares were sold at a price of $131.98, valuing the transaction at $131,980. This sale occurred at a time when GATX Corp's market cap stands at approximately $4.72 billion.

The current price-earnings ratio of GATX Corp is 18.90, which is above both the industry median of 18.13 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GATX Corp is estimated at $123.52 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07 at the time of the insider's sale.

The insider transaction history for GATX Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 10 recorded sales and no buys.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of GATX Corp's financial landscape and insider confidence levels at this point in time.

