On May 8, 2024, Douglas Sharp, the Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial), sold 5,212 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial) provides human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Their offerings include human capital management, payroll services, employee benefits, and business administration.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,212 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Insperity Inc were priced at $104.47. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.71, which is above the industry median of 18.13.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Insperity Inc is estimated at $131.20 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market data and internal assessments.

