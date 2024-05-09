On May 9, 2024, Jonathan Lee, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 5,000 shares, with no recorded purchases.

Coupang Inc, a leading e-commerce platform, offers a diverse range of products and services, including consumer goods, groceries, and food delivery. The company is known for its rapid delivery services and innovative technology solutions that enhance shopping convenience for millions of customers in South Korea.

Shares of Coupang Inc were trading at $21.45 on the day of the transaction, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $40.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.31, which is above the industry median of 17.94.

The GF Value of Coupang Inc is calculated at $20.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells at Coupang Inc, suggesting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of Coupang Inc's recent financial and market position.

