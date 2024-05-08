Q4 2024 Kamdhenu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, you have been connected for Kamdhenu Group conference call. Please stay connected. We will begin shortly.



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q4 FY24 earnings conference call of Kamdhenu Group. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involves risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Satish Kumar Agarwal - Kamdhenu Limited - Chairman, MD



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Harish Agarwal, Group CFO; Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relation Advisors. We have uploaded our results and