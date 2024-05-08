Q1 2024 Marel hf Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and a warm welcome to our first-quarter results meeting broadcast to you, live from our headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland. My name is Tinna Molphy, Investor Relations, and I'll be your moderator today.



We will start with presentations from CEO, Arni Sigurdsson; and CFO, Sebastiaan Boelen, who will go over the first quarter results, some key business highlights and provide an update on the JBT offer launch. We will then conclude with Q&A. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I would like to hand over to CEO, Arni Sigurdsson.



Arni Sigurdsson - Marel hf. - CEO



Thank you, Tina. Good morning, everyone. There are three things that we want to cover with you today. Number one is our financial results in the first quarter. Number two, an update on the JBT's intention to make an offer and signing of the transaction agreement that happened in the quarter or happened in April actually. And number three, our robust customer engagement in the quarter.



Starting with the financial results. We had soft performance in the first quarter, in