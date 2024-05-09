May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yasuhiko Hashimoto

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - President & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Unidentified Corporate Representative



My name is Yamamoto. Thank you for your participation. Now I would like to present financial highlights. As announced today at 11.30 AM on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on the Kawasaki website, our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, show that although we recorded a new record high in revenue, continuing the trend from the previous fiscal year, we had a decrease in profit due to a loss recorded in aerospace systems related to operational problems with the PW1100G-JM engine. However, business profit for the January to March period was higher than the previous forecast announced in February, and pretax income and net income were substantially improved due to a smaller foreign exchange loss as the yen's