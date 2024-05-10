Q1 2024 Mercer International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Mercer International's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today is Juan Carlos Bueno, Mercer's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Short, Mercer's Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



I will now hand the call over to Richard.



Richard Short - Mercer International Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary



Thanks, Liz. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I will begin by touching on the financial and operating highlights of the first quarter before turning the call to Juan Carlos to provide further color into the markets, our operations, and our strategic initiative. Also, for those of you that are joining today's call by telephone, there is presentation material that we have attached to the Investors section of our website.



But before turning to our results, I would like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements in this morning's conference call. According to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation