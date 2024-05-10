Q4 2024 Bank of Baroda Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Phiroza Choksi - Bank of Baroda Limited - Head of Public Relations & Corporate Communications



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Bank of Baroda's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2024. Welcome to the Analyst Meet. We have with us, Shri Debadatta Chand, the MD and CEO, and he's joined by the bank's Executive Director and the CEO. We have a short presentation for you, followed by opening remarks by Chand sir followed by the Q&A session. And Sir, over to you.



Debadatta Chand - Bank of Baroda Limited - MD, CEO & Director



So thanks, Phiroza. So to introduce the management team, I'm D Chand MD and CEO, and I've been interacting with you for a couple of quarters now. And with me, Mr. Lalit Tyagi, he's Executive Director, he looks after Corporate Credit, International and Treasury apart from couple of other department.



We have with us also Mr. Sanjay Mudaliar. He is joining for the first time. In terms of analyst meet, he's Executive Director looking after the digital side and also importantly, he's the retail face of the bank in