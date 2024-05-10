Q1 2024 DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the DigitalOcean first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Bradley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rob Bradley - DigitalOcean Holdings Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Rochelle. And good morning. Thank you all for joining us to review DigitalOcean's first quarter 2024 financial results. Joining me today are Paddy Srinivasan, our Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Steinfort, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information. I refer specifically to the discussion of our expectations