May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Erika Schul - Novavax, Inc - IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights.



Please turn to Slide 2. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information relating to the future, the bank's key strategic priorities, it's related to potential royalties and milestones, operating plans, objectives and prospects. Preliminary 2024 financial guidance. The amount and impact of Novavax's cost reduction plans, future financial or business performance