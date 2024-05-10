Q1 2024 Lument Finance Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Andrew Tsang - Lument Finance Trust Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call to discuss Lument Finance Trust's First Quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are James Flynn, our CEO; James Briggs, our CFO; James Henson; our President and Zack Halpern, our Managing Director of Portfolio Management. On Thursday, May 9. We filed the 10Q with the SEC and issued a press release to provide details on our first quarter results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation, which can be found on our website.



Before handing the call over to James Flynn, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of the call are not based on