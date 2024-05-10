May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Lument Finance Trust First Quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available via webcast on the company's website.
I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Chang with Investor Relations, at Lument's Investment Management. Please go ahead.
Andrew Tsang - Lument Finance Trust Inc - Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call to discuss Lument Finance Trust's First Quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are James Flynn, our CEO; James Briggs, our CFO; James Henson; our President and Zack Halpern, our Managing Director of Portfolio Management. On Thursday, May 9. We filed the 10Q with the SEC and issued a press release to provide details on our first quarter results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation, which can be found on our website.
Before handing the call over to James Flynn, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of the call are not based on
Q1 2024 Lument Finance Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...