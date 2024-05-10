Q1 2024 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Madison, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Louis DS. VP Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Li-cycle business update and review of financial results for the interim period ended March 31, 2024. We will start today with formal remarks from IG Coach, our Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Cunningham, Interim Chief Financial Officer. We will then follow with a Q&A session ahead of this call, Li-cycle issued a press release and a presentation which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.li-cycle.com.



On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates and assumptions which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Li-cycle. Actual results could differ materially