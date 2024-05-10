Q1 2024 OTP Bank Nyrt Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Laszlo Bencsik - OTP Bank Nyrt. - Deputy CEO of Strategy and Finance Division and Chief Strategy & Finance Officer



Thank you. Good morning or good afternoon, depending where you are. Thank you for joining us today on OTP Group's 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. As usual, the presentation, which we are going to use is available on the website, so you can download it. But at the meantime, we keep them projecting is together with this, we see.



So, looking at the first quarter results and the kind of high-level messages, we like to communicate about ourselves. I think on a high level, there has been no change. And all those factors, if anything, became more transparent and more articulated in terms of our market share in the region in terms of our profitability, liquidity, capital