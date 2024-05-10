Q4 2024 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

With me today are PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CEO Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Richard Molyneux, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and our colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Today, we plan to walk you through the results presentation, followed by Q&A.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Okay. Thanks, Anish. Good evening, everybody, and good morning, wherever you are from. Standard safe harbor statement coming up. Nothing new to report here.



I think it's a year, which has been pretty intense at all ends, be it on the business side or the corporate action side. And I'd particularly like to call out in the series side, the BS6 Phase II transition has been a roaring