Q1 2024 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Holdings first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions).



With that, I'll now turn the call over to Miranda Hunter, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Hunter, please go ahead.



Miranda Hunter - Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Group first quarter of 2024 earnings conference call.



With me today are Daniel Burrows, our CEO; and Allan Decleir, our CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during the call, including the question-and-answer section may include forward looking statements. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our 2023 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15th.



Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis when made, we