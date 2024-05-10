Q1 2024 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, May 10, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Tucunel, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Dan Tucunel -



Thank you, Alan. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights for the first quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cameron Goldade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of Pembina's leadership team, including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stu Taylor, and Chris Scherman.



I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results