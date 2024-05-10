May 10, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Localiza & Co webinar on the results of the First Quarter end of the Year of 2024. Present with us today, we have Rodrigo Tavares, CFO; and Nora Lanari, Director of Investor Relations of the company. We would like to inform you that this webinar is being recorded and will be made available at ri.localiza.com with the complete earnings release materials available. The presentation is also available for download on the IR website. (Operator Instructions)



We'd like to inform you that the amounts in this presentation are in millions of BRL and in IFRS. We would like to emphasize that the information contained in this presentation and in any statements that may be made during this video conference regarding Localiza's business prospects, projections and operational and financial targets constitute and beliefs and assumptions of company management as well as information currently available.



Future considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and