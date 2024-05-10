Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions

Victory Capital Holdings Inc reports a strong first quarter with significant asset growth and strategic partnerships poised to enhance global reach.

Summary
  • Total Client Assets: Increased by more than 5% in Q1 2024, reaching over $175 billion.
  • Fee Rate on AUM: Consistently at 53 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 52.1% for the quarter.
  • Net Long-Term Flows: Positive in March.
  • Revenue: Rose $10.1 million to $215.9 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased to $55.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $1.25 per diluted share, up 16% from Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 4% to $112.4 million, highest in over a year.
  • Cash Balance: Ended the quarter with $80 million.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: Remained at 2.0 times.
  • Dividend: Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.37 per share.
Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

  • Victory Capital Holdings Inc reported strong financial performance with a 52.1% adjusted EBITDA margin, indicating efficient operations and focused execution.
  • Net long-term flows were positive in March, and total client assets increased by more than 5% in the first quarter, demonstrating robust business growth.
  • The company has maintained a consistent fee rate on AUM at 53 basis points, showing stability in revenue generation from asset management.
  • Victory Capital Holdings Inc announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with Amundi, expected to enhance global distribution and access to new investment products.
  • 69% of AUM in mutual funds or ETFs earned four or five star ratings from Morningstar, reflecting strong investment performance and competitive product offerings.

Negative Points

  • The company was restricted from conducting share repurchases during the first quarter due to ongoing negotiations with Amundi, limiting its capital return flexibility.
  • Despite overall positive net flows, there were net outflows in equity funds, indicating potential challenges in that segment.
  • The company faces the complexity of integrating Amundi's US business, which could impact operational efficiency and culture.
  • Victory Capital Holdings Inc is heavily reliant on the U.S. market, with 97% of AUM managed for U.S. clients, which could pose risks if there are significant market changes domestically.
  • The company's future growth is highly dependent on the successful execution of the Amundi transaction and the realization of projected synergies and benefits.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the products that you're set to onboard and integrate following the partnership with Amundi and the acquisition of the Pioneer brand, how are you thinking about the organic growth trajectory of the business longer term?
A: David Brown, CEO of Victory Capital, expressed optimism about the organic growth trajectory, highlighting the positive momentum and excellent investment performance of Amundi US's business. He anticipates that integrating these products into Victory Capital's distribution network, coupled with Amundi's existing network, will accelerate growth. Brown also noted the potential in their fixed income platform and the strategic advantage of accessing Amundi's established international distribution infrastructure.

Q: Can you discuss the asset mix and flow trends on Amundi across the data that we can see publicly through Morningstar?
A: David Brown, CEO, mentioned that he does not have full transparency into the detailed asset mix and flow trends of Amundi's US business but highlighted the absence of an ETF platform at Amundi US. He sees potential in integrating Victory Capital’s ETF platform with Amundi’s investment capabilities.

Q: Could you elaborate on how the Mondi distribution partnership's sales force or operating level incentives might be executed to ensure the success of the 15-year partnership?
A: David Brown explained that outside the US, Victory will be the exclusive provider of US-manufactured active asset management products for Amundi's distribution network, which spans 35 countries and includes 1,500 institutional clients. This arrangement ensures that all of Amundi's clients requiring US-manufactured products will access them through Victory Capital, aligning with Amundi’s extensive global reach and distribution capabilities.

Q: What was the key driver for the positive net flows observed at the end of the quarter, and can you provide insights into the flow trends for April and May?
A: The CEO credited the return to positive net flows to strong performance in fixed income and ETF platforms, as well as ongoing strength in the institutional channel. He refrained from providing specific guidance for future quarters but indicated a continuation of current trends barring any significant market changes.

Q: How does Victory Capital plan to maintain its operating discipline and margin levels post the Amundi US transaction, considering the significant increase in AUM?
A: David Brown reaffirmed the commitment to a 49% adjusted EBITDA margin, emphasizing the company's proven track record in integration and operational efficiency. He expressed confidence in maintaining the company's culture and operating discipline even as they scale.

Q: Can you provide more details on the distribution agreement for selling Amundi's products in the US, including the potential economic benefits for Victory and the types of strategies that might be prioritized?
A: David Brown, CEO, discussed the potential of introducing Amundi’s investment products, such as emerging market debt, into the US market through Victory’s distribution channels. He emphasized that the economics of selling Amundi’s products would align closely with those of Victory’s existing products, maintaining similar margins and expanding client offerings.

