May 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Damien Berrell - Fleetpartners Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining FleetPartners 2024 half year results presentation. I'm joined here this morning by James Owens as CFO. Before we finish this morning, it is my experts say that acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land and waterways throughout Australia and pay my respects to elders past and present.
I'll start with the performance highlights on slide 6. Ensure the Group's performance has been very strong. First, strategic pathway delivered strong growth. Secondly, once again, recall the defensive nature of please on this business model. And thirdly, the Group continues to deliver very attractive shareholder returns.
The single metric that illustrates the successful strategic pathway is the 39% of new business writings growth. This performance surpassed our own expectations. It's indicative of the commercial intensity of our operators. Despite high new business writings, our order pipeline remains elevated at 2.5 times pre-COVID-19 levels.
Pleasingly,
