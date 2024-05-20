CMS Energy Corp's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at CMS Energy Corp's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

CMS Energy Corp (CMS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on 2024-05-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CMS Energy Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CMS Energy Corp Do?

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

A Glimpse at CMS Energy Corp's Dividend History

CMS Energy Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2007. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

CMS Energy Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2007. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 17 years.

Breaking Down CMS Energy Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CMS Energy Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.14% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.27%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, CMS Energy Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 6.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 6.40% per year. And over the past decade, CMS Energy Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.80%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, CMS Energy Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.60.

CMS Energy Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CMS Energy Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CMS Energy Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CMS Energy Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CMS Energy Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 4.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 68.75% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, CMS Energy Corp's earnings increased by approximately 5.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 55.94% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.10%, which underperforms approximately 46.46% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering CMS Energy Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and robust payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payouts in the foreseeable future. However, investors should also consider the company's moderate growth metrics and profitability in their overall assessment. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

