Marathon Oil Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Marathon Oil Corp's Dividends

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on 2024-06-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Marathon Oil Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Marathon Oil Corp Do?

Marathon Oil Corp is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 70% oil and NGLs and 30% natural gas.

A Glimpse at Marathon Oil Corp's Dividend History

Marathon Oil Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1991. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Marathon Oil Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Marathon Oil Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.58% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.65%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Marathon Oil Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 72.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 18.10% per year. And over the past decade, Marathon Oil Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -10.60%.

Based on Marathon Oil Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Marathon Oil Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.63%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Marathon Oil Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.17.

Marathon Oil Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Marathon Oil Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Marathon Oil Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Marathon Oil Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Marathon Oil Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 39.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 84.67% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Marathon Oil Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. For those looking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

