Q2 2024 Hennge KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2024

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Haruo Amano

Hennge K.K. - Executive VP & Director

* Kazuhiro Ogura

Hennge K.K. - CEO, President & Chairman



Kazuhiro Ogura - Hennge K.K. - CEO, President & Chairman



Hi. I am Kazuhiro Ogura, the CEO of Hennge. Thank you for watching our video today. Today, our Director, Haruo Amano, will explain our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and the progress of full year forecast. Then I will explain our growth strategy and give my impression for this quarter.



Haruo Amano - Hennge K.K. - Executive VP & Director



Hi. I'm Haruo Amano. First, let me explain the financial results for the second quarter of FY 2024.



This is a summary of our consolidated financial results. The result of the second quarter is progressing well against the full year forecast, which was disclosed on November 10, 2023. Our quarterly trends for consolidated net