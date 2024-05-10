May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Haruo Amano
Hennge K.K. - Executive VP & Director
* Kazuhiro Ogura
Hennge K.K. - CEO, President & Chairman
=====================
Kazuhiro Ogura - Hennge K.K. - CEO, President & Chairman
Hi. I am Kazuhiro Ogura, the CEO of Hennge. Thank you for watching our video today. Today, our Director, Haruo Amano, will explain our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and the progress of full year forecast. Then I will explain our growth strategy and give my impression for this quarter.
Haruo Amano - Hennge K.K. - Executive VP & Director
Hi. I'm Haruo Amano. First, let me explain the financial results for the second quarter of FY 2024.
This is a summary of our consolidated financial results. The result of the second quarter is progressing well against the full year forecast, which was disclosed on November 10, 2023. Our quarterly trends for consolidated net
Q2 2024 Hennge KK Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 10, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...