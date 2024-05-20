Chris Davis Amplifies Stake in Humana Inc, Marking a Strategic Portfolio Shift

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into the First Quarter Moves of a Prominent Value Investor

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned portfolio manager at Davis Financial Fund, recently disclosed his investment activities for the first quarter of 2024 through the latest 13F filing. Managing over $60 billion, Davis is known for his long-term investment strategy, focusing on undervalued, robust businesses, particularly in the financial services sector. His investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing out-of-favor companies with the potential for substantial long-term returns.

1790019300006981632.png

Significant Increases in Portfolio Positions

During the first quarter, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) adjusted his holdings in several key stocks, notably increasing his investment in the following companies:

  • Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) saw a dramatic increase of 1,946,566 shares, bringing the total to 1,990,129 shares. This adjustment, a 4,468.39% increase in share count, now constitutes 3.79% of Davis's portfolio, with a total value of approximately $690,017,530.
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM, Financial) also experienced a significant boost with an additional 1,563,170 shares, making up a total of 11,895,279 shares. This change represents a 15.13% increase in share count, valued at around $561,576,120.

Strategic Exits from Previous Investments

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) also made decisive moves to exit positions in several companies, effectively reallocating resources within his portfolio:

  • Eaton Corp PLC (ETN, Financial) was completely sold off with all 145,440 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -0.2%.
  • The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE, Financial) was another divestiture, with all 139,545 shares sold, leading to a -0.14% portfolio impact.

Reductions in Key Holdings

The first quarter also saw significant reductions in several of Davis's holdings:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) was reduced by 878,788 shares, a -22.2% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.76%. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial) shares were reduced by 5,851,480, marking a -19.93% decrease and a -1.63% impact on the portfolio. The average trading price was $52.32 during the quarter.

Overview of Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s Current Portfolio

As of the first quarter of 2024, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprises 98 stocks. The top holdings include significant positions in Meta Platforms Inc (META), Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). These investments are predominantly spread across nine industries, with a heavy concentration in Financial Services and Healthcare.

1790019361688416256.png

1790019388292886528.png

This strategic realignment in Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio highlights his adaptive investment approach, responding to market dynamics while staying true to his value-based investment philosophy. The significant increase in Humana Inc, alongside other key adjustments, reflects a calculated move to capitalize on potential market opportunities ahead.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.