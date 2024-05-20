Steris PLC (STE)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Steris PLC

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago

Steris PLC (STE, Financial) has recently garnered attention from investors and financial analysts due to its strong financial position. With a current share price of $231.30, Steris PLC has experienced a minimal daily loss of 0.01%, contrasting with a three-month gain of 3%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Steris PLC is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1790034413401305088.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently and have been backtested from 2006 to 2021 to correlate with long-term stock performance. A higher GF Score typically indicates a higher potential for market outperformance. Steris PLC boasts a GF Score of 93 out of 100, highlighting its strong potential for superior returns.

Understanding Steris PLC's Business

Steris PLC is an Ireland-based leader in medical sterilization services and infection prevention solutions. The company offers a range of products including sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment. Originally based in the United States, Steris inverted to Ireland in 2015 but still derives approximately 70% of its revenue from U.S. operations, with 10% from the United Kingdom and 20% from other international markets. With a market cap of $22.86 billion and annual sales of $5.44 billion, Steris PLC maintains a solid operating margin of 15.39%.

1790034450625753088.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Steris PLC's financial strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and strategic debt management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at 7.73, indicating a strong ability to meet its interest obligations. Additionally, its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.57 showcases prudent financial management, positioning the company well for enduring stability and growth.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Steris PLC's profitability is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years. The company's ability to convert revenue into profit is further evidenced by its rising Gross Margin, which has remained robust over the same period. The Piotroski F-Score also reflects Steris PLC's solid financial health, underscoring its operational efficiency and profitability.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Steris PLC is committed to growth, as demonstrated by its high Growth Rank. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.7% outperforms 64.08% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This growth trajectory is supported by continuous innovation and expansion in its core markets.

1790034473165942784.png

Conclusion

Considering Steris PLC's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for solid investment opportunities may find Steris PLC an attractive option.

For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can explore our exclusive GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.